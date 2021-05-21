(Video) Liverpool fan drops emotional Wijnaldum compilation ahead of Dutchman’s potential last game at Anfield

A clip compiling some of Gini Wijnaldum’s best moments in a red shirt has been released by u/LiverpoolPlastic on Reddit.

To be completely candid – it’s a sobering watch, taking us through the return of the Premier League title after its 30-year absence from Merseyside to the elation of a sixth Champions League trophy win.

The Dutchman has been a reliable figure in Jurgen Klopp’s squad since his switch from Newcastle United in 2016.

As things stand, Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace, as we look to secure Champions League football for the next campaign, could very well be our No.5’s last for Liverpool.

We bear no ill will towards the 30-year-old, who has been an excellent servant for the club in his time under Klopp.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit: