(Video) Trent’s best bits before England injury show there should be no doubt of his class

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury while on England duty last night.

That unfortunate news has distracted from the performance the young Scouser put in for the Three Lions before going off.

Everyone at Anfield knows just how good Trent is – we don’t need convincing – but it seems there was some doubt over the full-back before being selected for the England squad this summer.

A video compilation of the Liverpool lad’s best bits from the Three Lions’ 1-0 win over Austria makes for excellent viewing – take a look at the video below – via Twitter user @CF_Comps9 and ITV.

