(Video) Rafa Benitez interview from 2019 hinted at taking Everton job

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez is being heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at Everton.

That’s according to Sky Sports, but it’s currently being widely reported.

For those keeping a close eye on Benitez, it may have been apparent back in 2019 that he’d always be interested in taking over at Goodison Park.

Speaking to Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, the Spaniard commented on the possibility of joining Everton – and he didn’t exactly say ‘no’ – pictures via Sky Sports.

Rafa Benitez, back in December 2019, when asked about whether he’d take the Everton job if he was ever offered it. 🤔 #EFC pic.twitter.com/GQubCTm0Em — Everton FC News 💙 (@NilSatisNews) June 16, 2021