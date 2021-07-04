(Photo) Virgil van Dijk trains with Liverpool starlet ahead of pre-season

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk is preparing for pre-season with the Reds alongside young team-mate Marcelo Pitaluga.

The Brazilian goalkeeper signed for the club last summer and has been working with the youth sides over the last 12 months.

Pitaluga and van Dijk have been photographed training together ahead of a big pre-season with Liverpool.

The Reds’ squad are due to report for duty at the AXA Centre in Kirkby later this month – where big Virg will hopefully be fit enough to take part in full training.