Price revealed for Liverpool centre-half with Championship deal imminent – report

It’s looking more and more likely Ben Davies will be departing Liverpool without playing a single minute of competitive football.

At least, for now! The centre-half is reportedly close to joining Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the Championship season.

That’s according to local outlet, The Star, who claim a £1 million deal has been struck between the Blades and Liverpool for Davies.

The 26-year-old signed for the Reds earlier this year, alongside loanee Ozan Kabak, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all facing long-term injuries, but is still yet to make his debut.

With the aforementioned defenders now back and match-fit, Davies’ Anfield future looks bleak.

With a move to Sheffield United said to be imminent, the former Preston North End defender will likely see regular game-time return in the Championship.