Price revealed for Liverpool centre-half with Championship deal imminent – report

Posted by
Price revealed for Liverpool centre-half with Championship deal imminent – report

It’s looking more and more likely Ben Davies will be departing Liverpool without playing a single minute of competitive football.

At least, for now! The centre-half is reportedly close to joining Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the Championship season.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson keeps clean sheet with unreal triple-save

That’s according to local outlet, The Star, who claim a £1 million deal has been struck between the Blades and Liverpool for Davies.

The 26-year-old signed for the Reds earlier this year, alongside loanee Ozan Kabak, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all facing long-term injuries, but is still yet to make his debut.

Davies, Liverpool
Ben Davies is yet to make his competitive debut for Liverpool

With the aforementioned defenders now back and match-fit, Davies’ Anfield future looks bleak.

With a move to Sheffield United said to be imminent, the former Preston North End defender will likely see regular game-time return in the Championship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top