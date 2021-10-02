Ex-Liverpool star has the ability to be the ‘best player in the world’, claims Glen Johnson

Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has claimed that Philippe Coutinho could have been the world’s best player.

The Brazilian international has struggled for minutes with Barcelona in recent years, with his prior campaign notably affected by a serious knee injury.

“Phil could be – and I told him this, I said to him he could be the best player in the world, like literally the best player in the world,” the former defender told the Mirror.

The Englishman had suggested that a lack of managerial support was a key reason behind why his old teammate was struggling to deliver consistently in the Spanish top-flight.

READ MORE: Ex-Red explains why Brendan Rodgers was critical to Philippe Coutinho’s success

At his best, the playmaker could near-singlehandedly win games for you by virtue of his sheer brilliance with a ball.

While we’d question whether the midfielder would have been capable of reaching heights currently occupied by the likes of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, his ceiling was undoubtedly somewhat high.

We’ve improved as a team without the 29-year-old, though it’s a shame to think of what could have been for Coutinho under Jurgen Klopp’s watchful eye.

Lijnders spotted chatting to former Porto Academy starlet – Liverpool have been tracking the midfielder for some time now