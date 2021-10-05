Liverpool fans will love what Gary Lineker tweeted about Klopp post-City

Gary Lineker tweeted that he “could listen to Klopp for hours” after the German gave his tactical verdict on Liverpool’s contest with Manchester City at the weekend.

The Reds shared the spoils of the clash with their title rivals, Manchester City, in a match that the Merseyside-based outfit came close to being victorious courtesy of a wonderful Mo Salah goal.

You don’t get this level of tactical insight very often from Klopp. Grab it while you can. pic.twitter.com/IIU6OmDehY — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) October 3, 2021

Could listen to Klopp for hours. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 3, 2021

The former Dortmund boss went into detail when it came to his counterpart, Pep Guardiola’s, tactical setup and how the Cityzens managed to pen their opponents back in their own half in the first 45 minutes.

One of Jurgen Klopp’s many fine qualities is, of course, his passion for game – a trait only further emphasised by his charisma.

It’s been often said before, but we couldn’t have possibly sourced a manager who was a better for the club; not merely in terms of the style of play we’d like to see the club deliver but also in echoing the city’s values.

We’re extremely fortunate to have the 54-year-old at the helm – a reality many of us hope will be extended beyond 2024.

