Mo Salah isn’t Liverpool’s best PL era player claims ex-Red; names former teammate instead

Glen Johnson has placed in-form Reds star, Mo Salah, amongst ‘the best Liverpool players’ to have graced the English top-flight.

The Egyptian international has enjoyed an exceptional start to the 2021/22 campaign, registering nine goals in as many games (across all competitions).

“What he’s achieved has been amazing and I don’t think anybody could have envisioned that from his days at Chelsea,” the former defender told Betting Odds.

“Mohamed Salah is unbelievable and he’s right up there amongst the best Liverpool players to have played in the Premier League.

“I played with Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard, so it’s hard for me to look past players such as them, but if you have any of those players playing in your team then you’re doing something right.

“Mo deserves all the credit he’s getting as he’s a goal machine and he works his socks off. He’s bounced back really well from his time at Chelsea so he deserves all the credit that comes his way.”

Though the 37-year-old was keen to sing the ex-Roma attacker’s praises, he found it difficult to put the player ahead of a former teammate in his estimations.

“If I had to choose who Liverpool’s best player of the Premier League era is then I’d have to go with Luis Suarez,” Johnson added.

“The reason why is because I knew him and I knew what he was capable of doing.

“Unfortunately, I only get to see Mohammed Salah at the weekend like everybody else. I don’t know what he’s like in training, but from what I see during his games then I imagine he’s an absolute workhorse.”

The Salah-Suarez debate has surfaced in prior debates, with Michael Owen and Rio Ferdinand discussing the matter at length.

The former Liverpool striker had argued that the Uruguayan’s incredible individual season in 2013/14 – in which the Anfield-based outfit came within touching distance of the title – proved he was a level above the Egyptian King.

As far as raw numbers go, Owen’s argument is far from being baseless, however, it does overlook the fact that the now Atletico Madrid star was (and is) an out-and-out centre-forward.

Salah’s status as a wide man, however, makes it difficult to favour the 34-year-old given the superb stats that have been accumulated under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp.

With the Reds set to return to Premier League action on 16th October against newly-appointed Claudio Ranieri’s Watford outfit, some supporters may already be thinking about what damage the Egyptian could inflict on the Hornets.

Footy Stats can offer some guidance on the matter with their possible correct score predictions to furnish fans with some extra insight.

READ MORE: Neil Jones issues transfer update on linked 23-year-old attacker who ‘fits the bill as a Liverpool player’

Were we comparing two strikers, it might be a very different conversation, though we’d still be appreciative of the forward’s goal-rate considering it rivals records left by the likes of Sergio Aguero and Alan Shearer.

For the sake of balance, we’d be remiss not to note the fact that such numbers have been posted within a comparably superior side under Klopp.

In Brendan Rodgers’ nearly-outfit, Liverpool could call upon the likes of Steven Gerrard, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling, though there was arguably far less balance involved.

With a superb rate of 1.35 goals and assists per game in 2013/14, Suarez’s individual season is currently edging out Salah’s rate this term of 1.33 per game, which would certainly help support Owen and Johnson’s arguments to a degree.

Regardless, we have to keep coming back to the unavoidable fact that the pair play in different positions.

On top of that, when observing such numbers, it’s absolutely incomprehensible why neutrals and media outlets outside of Merseyside have only just started to appreciate the brilliance of our Egyptian King.

To add insult to injury, it’s frankly disturbing that this level of sustained unappreciation has been covered up by accusing Liverpool fans – of all people – of not idolising the former Roma hitman.

Moving on beyond comparisons, we have to appreciate that we’re extremely fortunate in this moment to be observing a player of Salah’s calibre on a regular basis.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window