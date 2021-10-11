(Video) Curtis Jones plays crucial role in England U21s clash with well-taken second-half assist

Curtis Jones played a vital role in England U21s 1-0 victory over their Andorra counterparts, assisting Emile Smith-Rowe’s second-half winner.

The Liverpool midfielder had reportedly been struggling with an injury concern prior to the meeting in question but was brought on in the 57th minute only to supply a well-taken through ball for the Arsenal star to capitalise.

The Englishman’s contribution – not to mention his recovery – will have undoubtedly pleased Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Reds’ return to domestic football this weekend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the FA & England’s official Twitter account:

Curtis Jones assists England’s first goal tonight after being on the pitch for just 5 minutes. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A9pkNCHimB — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 11, 2021

Pace on the break from Curtis Jones, and a perfectly-weighted pass to go with it.#LFC https://t.co/FrxTWj9obZ — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 11, 2021