(Video) Adrian jokingly joins in with Old Trafford boos during pre-match warm up

The ‘Inside‘ series from the club’s YouTube Channel is a great insight to the behind-the-scenes action each game and the clip of Adrian is testament to this.

During the pre-match warm-up, the ‘keepers always enter the field of play first and Sunday’s visit to Old Trafford was no different.

Being a game against such bitter rivals, booing was always inevitable for Alisson Becker, Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, John Achterberg, and Jack Robinson as they ran onto the pitch.

The goalkeepers and coaches were welcomed with a noise that the home crowd were soon producing for their own players after their dreadful performance in the 5-0 defeat.

Our Spanish back-up stopper was quick to jokingly join in with the jeers and the video gives an insight to the relaxed nature of the whole squad, which has been brilliantly created by Jurgen Klopp and his staff.

You can watch the moment, and all the other backstage action, courtesy of LFCTV here: