Southgate denies having problem with Klopp despite Liverpool boss’ Alexander-Arnold & Gomez concerns

England manager Gareth Southgate has stressed his bemusement in the way Jurgen Klopp keeps ‘having a swing’ at him but insists he has ‘no problem’ with the Liverpool manager.

The Normal One has recently commented on the ex-Middlesbrough boss’ choice to omit Reds defender Joe Gomez from his national squad and also expressed his dismay at the decision to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield – away from his natural right-back position that he has become accustomed to at club level.

“I don’t quite know why he keeps having a swing but, yeah, you’d have to ask him,” the 51-year-old said in his press conference (via The Independent). “I think we’ve always got on reasonably well but I have noticed quite a few articles and quite a few comments, which is always interesting to see.”

The Englishman also claimed that it’s beneficial to have a good relationship with clubs, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be with the respective manager.

“Well, they [managers] come and go pretty quickly, to be honest, so it’s important to have good relationships somewhere in the clubs,” Southgate added. “But maybe the managers aren’t the priority because it’s very transient – I don’t think that will be the case with the Liverpool manager, by the way.”

The former Dortmund boss slammed the Three Lions’ head coach last month for not including Gomez in his squad even though the 24-year-old had only made two starts for Liverpool all season.

That having been said, you can’t blame the national team coach for not picking players if they’re not getting much game time at their own club.

The No.12 had only recently returned from injury at the time but, then again, so had Manchester City’s John Stones and he was selected for the squad.

Our No. 66 is one of three right-backs to be selected for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Andorra with Reece James and Kyle Walker the others.

Trent did play as a midfielder during his Academy years at the club but his impressive performances over the last three seasons have led to many recognising him as the superior option in his position in the world.

We can all understand the gaffer’s annoyance – particularly whilst Trent’s performing so well in his current role – as he just wants what’s best for his players.