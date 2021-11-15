(Video) Virgil van Dijk in fits of laughter at Louis van Gaal’s press conference as his manager explains how he fell off his bike

Virgil van Dijk was joined by a video link of Louis van Gaal for his press conference today, ahead of Holland’s next match.

His 70-year-old manager has recently fallen off his bicycle, hence the TV screen, and was explaining how he is still mentally healthy despite not being able to attend training through his injury.

However, whilst he is saying this, our No.4 doesn’t seem to agree as he can’t help but chuckle away to himself as the former Man United manager talks.

It doesn’t take much to make the Dutch captain laugh as his gaffer only says: “I have a clean brain so I can think and I’m always positive so you don’t have to worry”.

It’s great to see the big man in good spirits following the disappointment from his last game.

Fingers crossed the morale remains high when he’s back in Kirkby with the lads!

You can watch the clip from the press conference via @TheEuropeanLad on Twitter:

I'm dead man look at Van Dijk's face when Van Gaal starts saying he has a clean brain 😂😂😭😊 pic.twitter.com/i6AatrXRqo — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 15, 2021

