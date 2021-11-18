Gerrard puts a reporter in his place over ‘very unfair’ Liverpool comment

Steven Gerrard agreed with a reporter that it would be ‘very unfair’ to describe the Aston Villa job as a ‘stepping stone’ to a role with Liverpool.

The Englishman has been a regular feature of discussions revolving around the future of the Merseyside-based outfit beyond the expiration date of Jurgen Klopp’s contract.

“Very unfair. You’ll never hear me saying it’s a stepping stone,” the former Rangers boss told reporters at his opening presser as the Villans boss.

“For me, I’m really honoured and proud to be in this position. As I say, I’m all in – I’ll give this job everything that it needs for it to be a success.

“I’ll be 100% committed.”

With the German set to depart Anfield in 2024, it’s as of yet unclear who the former Mainz boss’ replacement will be, with the likes of Pep Lijnders also touted as a potential option the side’s owners will consider.

Make no mistake, a return to Liverpool would likely be extremely hard to resist for Gerrard should the opportunity avail itself in the summer of 2024.

That being said, it’s a lot to ask of a still relatively new manager on the scene to take a job as ginormous as the one at Anfield – especially to fill the rather sizeable boots left behind by our behemoth of a coach in Klopp.

We don’t envy the 54-year-old’s eventual replacement, though we have every faith that there will be extensive discussions taking place behind the scenes as we approach the feared date as to who the right person will be to pick up the reins.

