(Video) Watch young Liverpool fan evade stewards after grabbing UCL ball

A young Liverpool fan ran onto the pitch to grab a match ball and then evaded stewards as he scrambled back into the crowd after Liverpool defeated Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Supporters cheered and giggled as the youngsters entered the pitch after the full-time whistle, with one of them successfully getting his hands on one of the Champions League balls.

A number of stewards attempted to chase the fans but weren’t quick enough and it is believed the youngsters left the stadium with the ball!

You can see a video of the hilarious moment below (via @Coldon10 on Twitter):

Look at them go 😂 [Courtesy of chahal.dx – TikTok) pic.twitter.com/JMn7UVixB0 — Coldon (@Coldon10) November 25, 2021