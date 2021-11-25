(Video) Watch young Liverpool fan evade stewards after grabbing UCL ball

A young Liverpool fan ran onto the pitch to grab a match ball and then evaded stewards as he scrambled back into the crowd after Liverpool defeated Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Supporters cheered and giggled as the youngsters entered the pitch after the full-time whistle, with one of them successfully getting his hands on one of the Champions League balls.

A number of stewards attempted to chase the fans but weren’t quick enough and it is believed the youngsters left the stadium with the ball!

You can see a video of the hilarious moment below (via @Coldon10 on Twitter):

 

