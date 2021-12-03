(Video) Watch as Virgil van Dijk mimics Jurgen Klopp’s fist-pumps after Everton victory

Jurgen Klopp headed to the Liverpool supporters following a memorable Merseyside Derby victory and Virgil van Dijk copied his post-game celebrations.

He saves it for the bigger games but whenever the German unleashes his celebratory fist-pumps, all in attendance are more than happy to join in.

Much like with Alisson Becker after the memorable Manchester United victory, the Dutch captain was caught copying his manager.

Our No.4 had already found time to copy Bobby Firmino’s karate kick celebration after Diogo Jota’s goal but later found time for more imitation.

It’s great to see that the players enjoy the connection between the boss and the fans, as much as the supporters do.

Here’s hoping we can see a full squad fist-pump following some silverware at the end of this campaign!

You can watch the video via Liverpool’s YouTube channel (at 11:00):

