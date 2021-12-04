The five words Jurgen Klopp told Divock Origi before before making match-winning substitution revealed by journalist

Divock Origi revealed that Jurgen Klopp had simply advised him to be himself before sending the Belgian international out onto the pitch to face Bruno Lage’s men, as reported in a tweet by freelance journalist, David Lynch.

Wolves had proved to be highly compact throughout the 90 minutes and were unfortunate, if truth be told, to come out of the tie with no points to show for it.

Divock Origi has just told one interviewer that Jurgen Klopp simply told him to "go out and be Divock" before sending him on at Molineux. Job done, I'd say. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) December 4, 2021

It’s hardly the first time the former Lille star has come up with the goods right when the Reds needed them most, with the player adored for his critical involvement in a Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2019.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker makes brilliant Divock Origi point on Twitter after dramatic finish to Wolves clash

To his core, Origi is all about scoring those all-important efforts that are the difference between a huge three points or, in the case of our 2018/19 campaign, progressing through to the latter stages of Europe’s premier competition.

Whilst the Belgian isn’t one to reach the goalscoring heights of Mo Salah, there’s no questioning his importance to a Liverpool team he very much deserves to be a part of due to his contributions historically and of late.

Though we’ll be hoping to see such victories outweighed by more convincing wins of the likes of those accrued against Manchester United and Everton, such wins could play a huge part in our bid to bring silverware back to Merseyside this term.

#Ep24 of The Red Nets Podcast: Are January transfers necessary, the significance of away wins at Goodison & Old Trafford… and more!