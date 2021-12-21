Inter Milan star that Jurgen Klopp labelled as ‘one of the most exciting strikers in the world’ is ‘happy’ at the Serie A club according to Javier Zanetti

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, a player that Jurgen Klopp labelled as ‘one of the most exciting strikers in the world’, is happy at the Italian side according to the club’s vice-president Javier Zanetti.

Reports suggest that Liverpool are believed to be showing interest in the Argentinian forward who has netted 11 goals in 22 Serie appearances this season.

“Lautaro Martinez is a point of reference for us and for the Argentine national team,” Zanetti told Calciomercato (via HITC).

“When you buy a young player, you have to try to predict what will happen in the space of three or four years. And his growth has been important. He has matured.

“The great players will always be in demand by the big clubs but I see him every day and he is happy (at Inter). His happiness leaves me very calm. He feels important.”

We do currently possess the Premier League’s top two goalscorers in Mo Salah and Diogo Jota but there is concern that we are becoming too reliant on our star-men to provide the goals.

Martinez is a clinical finisher and someone that would be a great option to have in the squad.

Would he be guaranteed a starting spot week in week out? Maybe not, but surely the chance to come and play in the Premier League and under our German boss is very appealing.

Inter legend Zanetti has insisted the Argentinian is happy at the San Siro and there is no reason to suggest otherwise, but if we were to make an official bid, it would be interesting to see how both the player and his club react.

We’ve been drawn against Martinez and co in the next round of the Champions League so we will be able to have a proper look at him across both legs in February/March.