(Video) Klopp explains how Liverpool can catch Man City in title race

When discussing the significance of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Chelsea with regard to the title race, Jurgen Klopp hammered home the importance of consistently winning games going into the new year.

The Reds find themselves nine points behind the league leaders (and a point behind the Blues) heading into the weekend meeting with Thomas Tuchel’s men.

It’s a gap neither side can afford to have widened going into 2022, least of all the Merseysiders who will be without the attacking talents of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane – the pair of whom are set to head off for the AFCON in January.

🗣️"The only chance to catch anyone ahead of you is to win football games." Klopp on the challenge of catching up with Man City 🔵 #LFC pic.twitter.com/i26goHIrn3 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 31, 2021