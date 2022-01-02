(Video) Watch a bemused Carragher’s hilarious reaction to being cut off by Souness during Lukaku comments

Jamie Carragher was once again cut-off mid-speech as he assessed Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the English top-flight, with the Scouser not best pleased by the interruption.

The former Reds defender couldn’t help but pull a face as he shared a look at the camera after Graeme Souness cut in with his view on Romelu Lukaku’s controversial comments.

It’s a hilarious moment between the two ex-players and one we’ve no doubt the pair will chuckle about when the relevant social media clip comes to their attention.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: