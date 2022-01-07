Jurgen Klopp nominated for Premier League manager of the month for December, here’s how to vote

Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the month for December and you can vote for him now.

The vote is available via the Premier League website and closes on the 10th of January at midday, the German is up against Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonio Conte and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool won four of our six December league games with the 4-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton and Divock Origi’s late winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers part of month that certainly started better than it finished.

READ MORE: (Video) Gerrard’s comments on Philippe Coutinho leaving Liverpool resurface as the Brazilian signs on loan for Aston Villa

It feels like an age ago but it was only last month that we also defeated AC Milan, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leicester City in a congested period.

Given the worrying amount of COVID cases and injuries at the start of this month, it’s unlikely to be two nominations in a row for our gaffer as we may struggle to get 11 players on a pitch.

Nevertheless, it’s a great achievement to be nominated and everyone should vote for the boss now!

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted