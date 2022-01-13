(Video) Minamino blasts over with open goal opportunity wasted as Reds record first-leg stalemate

Posted by
(Video) Minamino blasts over with open goal opportunity wasted as Reds record first-leg stalemate

Taki Minamino showed a rare lack of composure in the Carabao Cup after wasting a golden opportunity to secure a late victory for Liverpool.

The Japanese international found himself in space in the 18-yard-box with Aaron Ramsdale having vacated his post between the sticks, blasting his effort over the bar into the Kop.

It appeared to be one of those games for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who struggled to find anything in the way of a breakthrough after Granit Xhaka’s first-half sending off.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top