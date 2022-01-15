Liverpool ready to make a move for Leeds United midfielder – Report

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bid for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips with Real Madrid also interested in the 26-year-old according to Spanish publication El Nacional (via TEAMtalk).

Phillips is an instrumental figure within Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and the England international’s impressive displays mean a number of clubs are attempting to secure his signature.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be an admirer of Phillips after watching the midfielder closely during his time in charge of Everton and Leeds would understandably rather sell to a foreign club according to the report.

The Reds are believed to be willing to offer the Elland Road outfit just over £33m for the Leeds No. 23 who has featured 15 times for Leeds so far this term and also has 19 England caps under his belt.

We do have one of the best midfielders in the league in the form of Fabinho but reinforcements certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

With James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all the wrong side of 30, we do need to start thinking about the future.

His ability to control games and drive his side forward is something that we’ve needed at times this season – it’ll be interesting to see if we confirm our interest in the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ by making a bid either this month or in the summer.