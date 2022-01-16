(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain doubles Liverpool’s lead with superb diving header

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave Liverpool some much-needed breathing space with his diving header.
The Englishman was fed the chance from a superb cross from fullback Andy Robertson, with the Scot having now accumulated seven assists this term in all competitions.
It’s a shame to see the former Arsenal star limp off with injury following his second-half contribution, however, and we’ll be hoping that the issue in question is only minor.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:
Cruzamento perfeito do Robertson pro gol de Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool 2×0 Brentford#PremierLeague 🏴#ESPNNoStarPlus#LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/J6wya2tc0W
— Papo de Boleiros 🇧🇷 (@_papodeboleiros) January 16, 2022