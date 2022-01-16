(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain doubles Liverpool’s lead with superb diving header

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave Liverpool some much-needed breathing space with his diving header.

The Englishman was fed the chance from a superb cross from fullback Andy Robertson, with the Scot having now accumulated seven assists this term in all competitions.

It’s a shame to see the former Arsenal star limp off with injury following his second-half contribution, however, and we’ll be hoping that the issue in question is only minor.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN: