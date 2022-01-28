Exclusive: Porto fan on what we can expect from Luis Diaz and the reaction in Portugal to his reported move to Liverpool

Luis Diaz has been a firm fan-favourite at Estadio do Dragao since his arrival in 2019 and now his name has been touted as a potential signing for Liverpool.

Porto season ticket holder Daniel Trevisani has spoken exclusively with Empire of the Kop to share the viewpoint of the Portuguese supporters, as the move for the Colombian looks to edge closer.

He said: ‘Porto fans are aware of the economic difficulties that the club is going through and they also remember the elimination of the Champions League, but despite all this, it is very difficult for them to accept the sale of their best player in the middle of the season and for a price well below the termination clause.

‘The €80 million (termination clause value) for this guy would be a good deal.

‘He was without a doubt the most talented player to have played for FC Porto since the 2011 generation with Hulk, James Rodriguez and Falcao.

‘We need him and hope you won’t take him in this winter window, definitely €45 million plus €15 million in add-ons is a fantastic deal for Liverpool.

‘Our fans are not reacting well to this, we do not understand how FC Porto sells our best player in the middle of the season, with three competitions to win: league, the cup and Europa league but I’m still waiting for an official confirmation.

‘The greatest strength in his game is intensity, he runs a lot, pushes a lot, presses a lot and then one-on-one is very strong with simple dribbling.

‘He appears very well in the area and is a finisher, one of the best scorers in the Portuguese league’.

It certainly sounds as though we’re getting the better end of the deal and it will be a huge loss for the side that he is set to depart, if he swaps blue and white for red.

If other rumours are to be believed Jurgen Klopp may be happy to allow Takumi Minamino or Divock Origi to go the other way in a permanent or loan deal, which may sweeten the transaction.

Fingers crossed the words of this fan are correct though and we will be applauding another brilliant deal for our side, when and if this one is completed.

