(Video) Liverpool release January goal of the month winner in a strong top five

It was a month that saw squad players take to the fore as the loss of our AFCON stars meant that Liverpool had to find goals from different avenues.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita were available for the first game of the month but after that we relied heavily on the squad options we had available to us.

The competition is not only for the first-team of course and finishes from the women’s team and our youth set-up are always considered for the monthly accolade, that is hosted by the club.

READ MORE: (Video) Andy Robertson jokingly thanks Mo Salah for his boots as he scores a training ground worldie

In fifth place was Leanne Kiernan first goal against Blackburn Rovers, then Diogo Jota’s first finish against Arsenal came fourth, third was a clever Bobby Firmino effort against Shrewsbury Town and in second was the second by our No.20 in the League Cup semi-final.

The outright winner was our Egyptian King though as his goal against Chelsea meant that he only needed one goal and one game to clinch the award again.

Not a bad month in front of goal though and it was great to see so many fine efforts back, let’s hope for some big goals this month too!

You can watch the goal of the month nominees via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!