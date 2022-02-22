Klopp will be ‘reluctant’ to lose one Liverpool star linked with Anfield exit, says ex-England international

Paul Robinson has claimed that Joe Gomez may be content staying with Liverpool despite a lack of minutes due to their current competitiveness.

The Englishman has been linked with a potential exit at the end of the season, though the player’s quality likely means that Jurgen Klopp will be ‘reluctant’ to see him depart.

“To be part of a Liverpool squad competing for the Champions League and Premier League will be enough for him,” the former Tottenham No.1 told Football Insider.’

“There are not many players who play every week. Look at the front three, even they are rotated.

“It is about strength in depth. Klopp needs top-class players in reserve. Gomez gives him that so I think he’d be very reluctant to let him go.”

The 24-year-old’s contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024, leaving the Reds with something of a decision to make if they wish to protect his value.

With the centre-half having been subjected to a lack of minutes, we’ve no doubt there will be some poking from other clubs keen to make use of Gomez on a regular basis.

Given the lack of noise from the player and his camp in terms of feeling frustrated with his current situation, however, we’d have to cast some doubt over the possibility of his potential exit.

Following the loss of Nathaniel Phillips on loan, of course, with a permanent exit more than possible down the line, we’ll be keen to avoid a similar situation occurring with the England international.

