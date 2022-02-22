Rio Ferdinand uses surprising Ralf Rangnick statistic to aim jibe at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand claims he’s bemused as to why there is a ‘Debbie Downer’ on Manchester United at the moment after highlighting the fact that the Red Devils have picked up more points than Liverpool since Ralf Rangnick took over at the club.

The Old Trafford outfit are occupying the final Champions League spot in the Premier League at the moment but find themselves 11 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side who also have a game in hand on the Manchester club.

“There is really a Debbie Downer on Rangnick and Man United, at the moment,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel (via HITC).

“Yes, I think the fixture list, whilst he has been there, has been favourable to Man United. But only Man City have picked up more points since he has come.

“They have picked up 28 points. Man United have picked up 25, so he can’t be doing as badly as it is spoken about in the media. In terms of points, he is a pass, at the moment.

“Everyone is saying ‘Liverpool are flying’. Liverpool, oh my God, it’s Championship-winning form now’. They haven’t had as many points in the bag as Rangnick since he has been here.”

Liverpool do appear to be the only team capable of maintaining pace with Pep Guardiola’s side – if we’re to win our game in hand against Leeds tomorrow night, we’ll be just three points behind City in the table.

Rangnick may have picked up points for United since he arrived, but that doesn’t mean they’re performing impressively.

READ MORE: (Video) “I was sure they would equalise” – Jurgen Klopp on Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Finishing in the top four would represent a successful season for United, but for Liverpool, silverware is a must this season.

We remain in contention for four different trophies this term and can get our hands on our first trophy on Sunday when we face Chelsea at Wembley in the League Cup final.

Let’s focus on tomorrow’s game against Leeds first as we look to continue our push for the title.