Liverpool could be poised to swoop for Firmino replacement as PL outfit reportedly open to hearing offers for 26-year-old

Liverpool could be set to benefit from a change of mind from Aston Villa, with the club reportedly prepared to hear offers for Ollie Watkins.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Fichajes journalist, Ekrem Konur, with the Reds having previously held some interest in the 26-year-old according to a host of reports.

According to a partnership between Goal and Real Metric Analytics, the Englishman was deemed an incredibly similar (89.99%) alternative to Bobby Firmino.

Generally looking at players within the age range of 20-24 (extending to 25 of late with acquisitions like Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota), it’s unclear whether an exception would be made for a player just outside that.

It all very much depends on how we wish to handle the future of a player four years Watkins’ senior, with Firmino’s contract currently set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Ultimately, should Mo Salah not agree fresh terms, it’s inevitable that priorities will shift to the right-flank of our formidable forward line as we look to find a potential successor for a modern Liverpool legend in the Egyptian international.

We’ll be hoping it doesn’t come to that given the 29-year-old is expected to maintain his performance levels well into his 30s, of course.

