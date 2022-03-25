(Video) Ian Rush shares his delight as Wales secure a place in the play-off final for the World Cup in Qatar

Ian Rush is as proud of being a former Liverpool player, as he is proud of being a Welshman.

In a battle between him and Gareth Bale for the greatest player to ever represent Wales, the Real Madrid man added another chapter to his claim as his brace helped defeat Austria.

Our former No.9 was in attendance to watch the result and shared several videos from game, on his Instagram account.

Following the full-time whistle, the 60-year-old uploded a video with the caption: ‘Fantastic night! What a performance @fawales ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿’.

Their World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine awaits, although this has been put on hold until June because of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For the first time in 64 years though, the Welsh will be in the draw for the finals and will know who they will face – should they reach the Qatar tournament.

You can watch the video of Rush after the Wales game via his Instagram page:

