(Video) Liverpool youngster names Ian Rush as inspiration amidst first international call-up

Liverpool have a rich history of amazing players but few can rival the CV of Ian Rush and it’s clear that he’s still having an impact on the players at the club today.

Full-back Owen Beck is now living out his dream after he’s been called up to the Wales senior team for the first time and he spoke to the media about the legendary striker, who just so happens to be his great uncle.

READ MORE: Ibou Konate on wanting a better career than Van Dijk and placing Sergio Ramos as his ‘number one’

The 21-year-old said: “There’s probably not many better players I could have searched in to see, so just to see that is incredible.

“He’s someone I look up to and to have a career like that at club and international level, I think it’s a great inspiration for me”.

You can watch Beck’s comments on Rush via BBC Sport:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…