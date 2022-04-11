(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s wife spotted in the Etihad Stadium as his new Liverpool chant rings around the concourse

Jurgen Klopp managed to pull some strings and get his wife a ticket to the huge game between Liverpool and Manchester City.

It wasn’t a bad day to go and watch the Reds, not only was the competition and quality within the match so high but it was also a debut for a new chant about our boss.

Sung to the tune of ‘I Feel Fine’ by The Beatles, it looked as though the boss’s wife approved of the outpouring of love for her husband.

Twitter user @Johnjohano1983 uploaded a video of Ulla Sandrock, alongside the caption: ‘Jurgen we found your mrs mate. Mrs Klopp‘.

It looked as though the 47-year-old child’s novelist was attempting to tuck herself away from the crowds but it didn’t stop her being recognised by this eagle-eyed supporter, in the concourse of the Etihad Stadium.

Let’s hope she managed to catch the words to the new chant and has been able to relay them to the 54-year-old so, as if needed reminding, he is doubly certain of how much we all love him.

You can watch the video via @Johnjohano1983 on Twitter:

Jurgen we found your mrs mate Mrs Klopp pic.twitter.com/z0O74TkNP9 — Jft96ynwaxxjhuuuur (@Johnjohano1983) April 11, 2022

