(Video) Jordan Henderson previews Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City and weighs in on his side’s chances of completing a historic quadruple

Jordan Henderson has been discussing this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final clash between Liverpool and Manchester City and admitted ‘it would be pretty special’ to win the world’s oldest cup competition.

The FA Cup is the one trophy that the 31-year-old is yet to lift as Reds skipper but he is aware that there is a huge obstacle in the form of Pep Guardiola’s side attempting to prevent the Merseysiders from reaching next month’s final.

“It would be pretty special,” the Liverpool No. 14 told the FA’s official website.

“The FA Cup has always been a special competition and I remember getting to the Final in my first season [with Liverpool] and not quite getting over the line.

“It’s a competition we wanted to do really well in this season, but it’s going to be a very tough test against Manchester City. We’re going to give it our all and hopefully we’ll manage to get to that Final at Wembley next month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have played out two 2-2 draws with the Cityzens in the Premier League this season and Henderson is therefore aware of the difficulty of facing the Sky Blues.

The former Sunderland man acknowledged that both sides have ‘different styles’ but is looking forward to a ‘very entertaining game’ at the national stadium on Saturday.

“City are very good at keeping hold of the ball, they’re very good at spending large periods of time with it and getting you to run a lot as an opposition,” the England international added.

“For us, that high energy, high intensity is a key part of our game. So, we’re two teams with different styles but very often that can make for a very good and very entertaining game.”

We’re certainly hoping for a good game, but one that we come out of on top.

We’ve already tasted success at Wembley this season back in February when we defeated Chelsea on penalties to lift the League Cup.

There may not be a trophy at stake for the winner at the weekend, but taking a huge step closer towards getting our hands on the one trophy Klopp is yet to win at the Reds would be nice.

