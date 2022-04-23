(Video) Diogo Jota on which Liverpool player is his neighbour as he struggles to make out his face in mash-up

It’s always nice for fans to think that players get along off the pitch and the thought of Diogo Jota living next door to another Red is an interesting one.

Our No.20 was appearing on a Champions League and FIFA inspired video for PlayStation, with his first task being set at recognising the three players faces that were mashed-up in the same image.

The Portuguese forward had little issues spotting Erling Haaland and Joao Felix but struggled on the bottom image, before being helped with that fact that he knew them very well.

The 25-year-old then quickly noticed and said: “I should know him quite well? Ibou, it is Ibou! Ah, okay.

“He’s my neighbour as well, he lives literally next door!”.

The thought of the pair putting the bins out together and maybe giving each other a lift, adds a whole new dimension to their relationship on the pitch.

Given his age and recent arrival to the country, it’s likely that the former Wolves player would have helped the Frenchman settle into life on Merseyside too.

You can watch Jota’s comments on Konate (at 0:44) via PlayStation on YouTube:

