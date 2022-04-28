Robbie Fowler reacts to the news that Jurgen Klopp will be signing a contract extension at Liverpool

You may have heard that Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract with Liverpool and our fans are very happy about it – including Robbie Fowler.

The 47-year-old did what most other supporters did and shared his opinions on social media, taking to his Twitter account to react the good news.

Our former striker said: ‘🎼I’m so glad that Jurgen is a red🎼….’.

It looks as though the ex-Red is trying to remain calm but it really is hard to contain the excitement at this point.

No signing of any player can match having the German at the helm of our club and whenever we get to see or hear the official news, it’s going to be special.

Our quadruple chances don’t change with a contract renewal but it will give the whole a club a boost, not that we needed it!

You can view Fowler’s Tweet on his Twitter account:

🎼I'm so glad that Jurgen is a red🎼…. — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 28, 2022

