(Video) “Stop behaving like it is a funeral” – Jurgen Klopp sends out a defiant message to his players and supporters

Jurgen Klopp had a simple message for all Liverpool fans and players, as he faced the media following Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham.

The 54-year-old said: “First and foremost we should stop behaving like it is a funeral. In my life much worse things happen.

“The only chance we have is if something goes our way. Imagine City lose, I can’t see it, but imagine if they do and we lose it [the title] because we don’t believe any more. That would be crazy.”

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp impressed by how quickly one young Liverpool star has turned world-class this season

It was a clear and direct statement from the boss and we can only get three more wins and believe something will fall our way, in the Premier League this season.

A possible quadruple is certainly not off the cards and we are still within a great chance of winning a treble, in this campaign.

Let’s hope the German can galvanize the squad for a massive final five games of the season and let’s see where it leaves us in the end of May.

You can watch the video of Klopp via our Twitter account @empireofthekop:

🗣️"First and foremost, we should stop behaving like it's a funeral." Klopp looks ahead to the remainder of the campaign 💪 #LFC pic.twitter.com/UQYI7E4FNe — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 7, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Why Liverpool’s quadruple hunt could help their Champions League hopes despite Courtois’ Real Madrid advantage claim