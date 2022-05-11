(Photo) Eagle-eyed fan spots adorable thing Luis Diaz did with Salah & Firmino immediately after Mane assist

One Liverpool fan spotted Luis Diaz making a beeline to Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino, both of whom were warming up on the sidelines, to celebrate Sadio Mane’s match-winning goal.

The Colombian international had provided the all-important assist with a ball fizzed across the box for the No.10 to head into the back of the net.

It’s a lovely moment between the trio that demonstrates how quickly the No.23 has been embraced by the squad and his superb transition to life in Merseyside under Jurgen Klopp.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @SamuelLFC & footage of the goal in question, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Luis Díaz running to celebrate with Bobby and Mo after assisting Mane with his cross. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sJQPZWW5kA — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 10, 2022

"Mané does what Mané does best!" 🔥 Liverpool turn things around at Villa Park! pic.twitter.com/un417b3GKn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2022