‘Led to believe…’ – Journalist drops transfer claim on Liverpool-linked Nunez as ‘player’s ambition is a Premier League move’

Darwin Nunez will no doubt be the source of much jostling between clubs once the summer transfer market opens at the end of the campaign.

Sharing an update on the Uruguayan’s future, Jacque Talbot noted that the free-scoring striker ‘has not rejected Manchester or Newcastle’ as he continues to be linked with a switch to the Premier League.

Led to believe Darwin Nunez has not rejected Manchester or Newcastle. The player’s ambition is a Premier League move and nothing has been decided yet. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) May 20, 2022

Liverpool were thought to be in the conversation for the 22-year-old who has amassed a stunning 38 goal contributions in 41 games (across all competitions) for Benfica this season.

🗣"Despite the £125m release clause Benfica have put to his name, I understand it will take just over half that, about £66m, to seal the deal – maybe even less." 📢 @jac_talbot on Darwin Nunez's asking price 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/rYcm1l0PgE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 12, 2022

READ MORE: Carragher identifies Liverpool’s ‘remaining weapon’ in the title race as Premier League to be decided on final day

We at the Empire of the Kop have been led to believe that the forward’s price-tag will be between the £50-66m mark – a financially attainable figure for the likes of Liverpool and several interested parties.

Whether a central striker will be the priority for us this summer, however, remains a point to be contested, with cover for the right-flank arguably a bigger priority.

Able to play on the left of a front-three, it’s possible the recruitment team may see some potential in Nunez operating in Mo Salah’s spot.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this particular transfer story to see how it develops, though we wouldn’t hold out hope on the Primeira Liga hitman pulling on the famous red shirt just yet.

#Ep50 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Liverpool win the Champions League without Fabinho? Do we react to City’s Haaland signing?… & more!