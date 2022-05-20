(Video) Young Red surprised by being given the chance to hand Mo Salah the Liverpool DSA player of the year award

One young Liverpool fan was surprised by being handed the opportunity to present Mo Salah with the award of Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association’s player of the year.

Harry didn’t know that’s why he was in the AXA Training Centre and the 10-year-old was very shocked to see the Egyptian King walk up to him and ask how he was.

When asked by our No.11 who his favourite player was, the only answer could be: “You!”.

It was a lovely interaction between the pair and will certainly be a day that the young Red will never forget.

With the Football Writers’ and LDSA awards already in the bag, the 30-year-old will be hoping to pick up a few more individual accolades in the next few weeks.

His main priority will be winning the Premier League and Champions League though, as he faces a race against time in order to return to full fitness.

You can view the video of the award being given via @LFC and a picture from the day via @Flakes1979:

Harry from the @LiverpoolDSA was surprised with the chance to present an award to the LDSA Men's Player of the Year… … the one and only @MoSalah 👏 pic.twitter.com/1zK7S1BK9N — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 20, 2022

When the Prince met the King! Harry went to the Axa Training Centre to present @MoSalah with his @LiverpoolDSA player of the year award. Thanks to @rishikj pic.twitter.com/179bqn2RbP — Mick ♿️👨🏻‍🦽 (@Flakes1979) May 20, 2022

