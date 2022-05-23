(Video) Mo Salah’s daughter recreates her Anfield goal after watching her dad collect two individual awards

Mo Salah claimed another golden boot, as his daughter scored her second Anfield goal.

The Egyptian King claimed both top goal scorer and assist maker in the Premier League for the season and received a warm applause from the Liverpool fans as he stepped up to collect them.

After the players then provided a guard of honour for Divock Origi, the lap of honour began and our No.11’s little girl was the first to run toward the Kop-end goal.

As Makka approached the goal, the suspense was built by the fans inside the stadium who then let out a big cheer when the ball rolled into the back of the net.

With Liverpool Women’s promotion into the WSL for next season, perhaps the daughter of our Egyptian goal scorer may be one for the academy.

It was reminiscent of a very similar moment that occured in 2019, meaning every season she’s scored for the Reds we’ve gone on to win the Champions League!

You can watch the video of Salah’s daughter via Reddit user u/bignosegirl:

