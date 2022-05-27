Sadio Mane drops biggest hint about his Liverpool future yet in trophy admission to Carragher

Sadio Mane has hinted at the possibility of him extending his stay at Liverpool when addressing his Premier League medal collection.

The Senegalese international discussed his desire to secure more English top-flight titles in Merseyside.

“If you ask me directly, I say it is important to win both,” the 30-year-old told the ex-Red and The Telegraph.

“But the Champions League will forever be special. Of course, I will always fight for both trophies.

“I know how important they are, especially for Liverpool. We want more Premier League trophies in the future.”

The Reds narrowly missed out on a 20th league crown (by a point, to be precise), with a 3-1 win over Wolves negated by Manchester City’s terrific 3-2 comeback over Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

With Jurgen Klopp having committed to two more years beyond 2024, the prospect of further silverware must be a tantalising one for members of the squad.

Having proven too that he’s more than capable of extending his best years with us following a positional shift to the centre of the forward line, any doubts over Mane’s future have to be lessening as the weeks roll by.

We’re due some ‘special’ news from the former Southampton ace after 28th May – let’s hope it’s the news we’re all waiting to hear.

