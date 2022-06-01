(Video) Locals caught climbing fences in front of stewards whilst Liverpool fans are penned in outside Stade de France in new footage

New footage has revealed locals mounting gates in order to get to the Stade de France ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

A steward can be observed watching without intervening, though given the complete lack of numbrs

It’s worth stressing, however, that when criticising the handling of the sporting event, the conversation doesn’t move away from the poor organisational efforts of UEFA and French authorities.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @thecasualultra:

Saw loads of them myself. Watched them doing this for 30 mins whilst I was stuck in the bottleneck outside the perimeter! Steward just watching them pic.twitter.com/REmxlmJF6D — Chris Hughes (@chrisyozz) May 31, 2022