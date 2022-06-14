Mo Salah places eighth in Sunday Times Giving List after charitable donations in the past year

Mo Salah is a hero in Egypt, and across the world, it’s not just because of his football but also because of his charitable actions.

As reported by The Times: ‘Salah donated £2.4 million to the National Cancer Institute in Cairo in 2019 after it was severely damaged by a car bomb.

‘The star’s philanthropy is one of several interventions in his homeland’.

The Egyptian King is the only footballer in the top 10, he is alongside Lewis Hamilton as the only two sports people in the list as well.

It’s not about the money that is donated to feature, it’s about the percentage of individual wealth donated to good causes and our No.11 spends 6% of his wealth on charity.

The biggest expenditure is on health and particularly in his home nation, a true show of the role that the 29-year-old feels he has in giving back to his people and his community.

You can view Salah’s place in the list courtesy of The Times:

