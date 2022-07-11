(Photos) Thiago’s heartwarming gesture for new boy Nunez shared online in four cool snaps

Thiago Alcantara appears to have volunteered as the man to help Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez settle in to life with the Reds.

The Spanish international was spotted in four separate photos close by the £64m’s side as he joined Jurgen Klopp’s men on their pre-season tour of Asia, including a shot of the former Bayern Munich man sat with the striker whilst his injury was examined.

The latter got pulses racing in training after being forced off the field of play close to the end of the session with what appears to now be a minor foot issue.

