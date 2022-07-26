Ex-Red Luis Suarez has just announced his next club

Luis Suarez has revealed the club he’ll be signing for next after he left La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

The Uruguay international was recognised as one of the best strikers in the world during his time at Liverpool and Barcelona but the 35-year-old has now decided to return back to his homeland and join Nacional.

He began his senior career at the Montevideo based outfit after initially joining the club at the age of 14 and as he approaches the end of his playing career, he clearly feels a return to the club is his best option.

As quoted by GOAL, Suarez said: “Hello everyone, first of all I wanted to thank you for all the love we have received, both me and my family in recent days,” the striker said in a video posted to Twitter.

“It has been very exciting, all the videos and messages that have reached us and touched our hearts about this situation.

“It was impossible to reject this possibility of playing again with Nacional. We have a pre-agreement with the club and in the next few hours details will be finalised and we hope that the agreement that we all want will be reached.

“I hope to enjoy this new stage and see you in the coming days. I send a big hug to all of you and thank you for all the love you have given us. See you soon.”

Our former No. 7 will now return to South America and prepare for the upcoming Qatar World Cup in familiar surroundings.

El Pistolero was an unbelievable player during his time at Liverpool, scoring 82 goals and registering 46 assists in 133 appearances.

He almost single handedly carried us to Premier League glory during the 2013/14 campaign and struck up a deadly partnership with Daniel Sturridge.

Hopefully the forward can have a successful campaign with Nacional this season and head into the World Cup later this year in great form!

You can catch Suarez making the announcement via Fabrizio Romano’s official Twitter page below:

