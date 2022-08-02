Jurgen Klopp reacts to ‘brilliant, brilliant news’ that has just come out of Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has lauded news of a fresh contract being handed to Liverpool striker Diogo Jota, extending the 25-year-old’s stay at Anfield to the summer of 2027.

The Portuguese international finds himself needing to get back up to the peak of match fitness as the season starts with the player only set to return to training within two weeks.

“What Diogo has brought to this team and this club since he arrived is there for all to see, so it is really good news that he has signed a new contract,” the German told the club’s official website.

“Brilliant, brilliant news, I would say.

“His qualities are obvious. He scores goals – not a bad quality – he works unbelievably hard for the team, his pressing and counter-pressing are on an unbelievable level, he can play in all of our attacking roles and he has an incredible attitude. Not a bad package. Not bad at all.”

Given the importance the 55-year-old places on pre-season, it’s more than likely that we may not see the No.20 back in action until after as much as a month has passed by, if not a greater length of time dependent on how the likes of Darwin Nunez and Bobby Firmino are performing.

The availability of significant depth in the centre-forward position means that we won’t necessarily be significantly harmed should it take the former Wolves star a great deal of time to get back up to speed.

Regardless, it’s clear from the club’s end that there is not only faith in Jota finding his way back into the first-XI early on this term but also in the forward being a strong performer for the side going into his late 20s.

