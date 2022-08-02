‘Threw it in the bin’ – Jurgen Klopp’s superb letter gesture to Pep Lijnders that completely changed their relationship

Pep Lijnders has recalled a small Jurgen Klopp gesture that was a defining point in their relationship at Liverpool within his new book ‘Intensity’.

The former NEC boss shared a moment two months after the German’s arrival at Anfield in which he subtly informed his No.2 of outside interest in his assistant’s job.

“I was reminded of the first time I felt that Jürgen really respected me. It was when he came with a letter to my desk, about six years ago – probably two months after he’d arrived,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website.

“He asked me to read it because he didn’t understand it, so I started reading and I told him it was from a coach who said he wanted to work with him, to help him on the pitch and assist.

“So basically he wants your job?” the boss said. “Basically, yes.” He took the letter, tore it apart, threw it in the bin in front of me and turned around and walked away without saying anything.

“Of course, he understood the letter. He didn’t need to do that.

“But that was the moment I knew we would work together for a long time and I would help him with all I’ve got to become the most successful manager he could be at Liverpool Football Club.”

The pair have enjoyed a highly fruitful relationship together at Anfield, helping the club secure a host of silverware, including the return of the Premier League title after a 30-year hiatus and a first Champions League title since 2005 in 2019.

We couldn’t have been more thrilled to hear of the assistant boss, along with the rest of Klopp’s coaching team, having agreed fresh terms along with the 55-year-old tactician.

Given how highly-rated the former FC Porto coach is by the manager and the club’s ownership, Fenway Sports Group, it raises an interesting question around succession in the hotseat.

We’d be far from surprised to see Lijnders be a top candidate for the role should the former Borussia Dortmund head coach call it a day in the summer of 2026 and maintain the spirit of continuity at L4.

