Liverpool set to offer ‘improved contract’ to Harvey Elliott, one year after his five-year deal was signed at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp clearly has big plans for Harvey Elliott and this will see the youngster rewarded with a second new contract in the space of a year.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘Liverpool are to underline their faith in Harvey Elliott by handing the 19-year-old an improved contract.

‘The midfielder signed a five-year contract last summer, but will be rewarded with a fresh deal which reflects the club’s belief in the England Under-21 player’.

It’s a show of intent from the Reds who are really making sure that the 19-year-old doesn’t have his head turned by any possible interest elsewhere.

Our new No.19 has been handed a five-year deal, then given a new squad number, before now getting another new deal with the club – all in the past year.

It looked to be a breakthrough campaign for the former Fulham man last time out but the injury away to Leeds United halted his progress in its tracks.

The boss then greatly reduced the number of minutes for the versatile attacker but he may be ready to open the door for more starts again soon.

With current absences for Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as a widespread belief that next summer will see the arrival of a marquee midfield signing, this is set to be a huge opportunity for the England Under-21 international.

It could be time to lay down a marker and prove that he deserves a place in the starting line-up full-time and this vote of confidence from the club will only further inspire the boyhood Red to take every opportunity that is handed to him.

