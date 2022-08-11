(Video) Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton provides assist for Blackburn Rovers during their Carabao Cup victory

Tyler Morton is amongst a host of Liverpool players to be spending the upcoming season out on loan and it’s clear that he’s enjoying his time with Blackburn Rovers already.

Under the stewardship of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, our midfielder was handed his full debut and also given the responsibility of corner duty during their game against Hartlepool United in the Carabao Cup.

It was the cross from the Wirral-born loanee that found the head of Scott Wharton and opened the scoring, on an evening where a 4-0 victory was recorded by the Rovers.

The Lancashire club have been drawn against Bradford City in the second round of the cup and our midfielder will hope that he can come across the Reds on the next step of their journey.

You can watch the video of Morton’s assist for Blackburn (from 0:21) via Blackburn Rovers Football Club on YouTube:

