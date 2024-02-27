(Video) Klopp praises two Liverpool loanees after ‘doing really well’ away from Anfield

Jurgen Klopp is scraping a team together for our game with Southampton in the FA Cup and it seems two loan players may well be on his radar.

Speaking with the press, the German said (via Hull Daily Mail): “I forgot Hull by the way. It’s so good to see. Fabio and Tyler are doing really well. It’s so nice to see Fabio completely confident again. Both are pretty dominant players, involved in a lot of moments. Development of both is fantastic.

“I love the Championship, I watched Leeds v Leicester last week. Wow. The football intensity in the Championship is absolutely insane. Saw West Brom recently, a real football-playing idea. Ipswich as well. The league is incredibly difficult.”

It’s great to hear the praise for two young players that are impressing at Hull City and in Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho, there’s two options we would probably be giving minutes to in our next match at Anfield.

With the former Fulham man spending the first half of the campaign at RB Leipzig, a return is off the cards but the Wirral-born boyhood Red could be recalled if needed.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Carvalho and Morton via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

