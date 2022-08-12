“It’s not that we are too stubborn” – Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Liverpool’s transfer plans in this window

Many Liverpool supporters are calling for another midfield signing this summer and Jurgen Klopp provided an update on his transfer plans.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match against Crystal Palace, the 55-year-old said: “If we have the right [transfer] solution we would have done it already, it’s not that we are too stubborn.

“People told me we lack a certain midfielder and I never understood that. If the right player [is available] we would have done it but I don’t see it.”

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to our supporters to hear that we probably won’t be making any further moves in this transfer window.

The club remain fluid and are always open for a deal but only if the right player becomes available and (crucially) at the right price too.

Many expect a move for Jude Bellingham next summer and so there is little reason as to why the club would facilitate a big money transfer for anyone else now, if that is the plan.

With nine senior midfield options in the squad and five currently available, there’s no need for a knee-jerk reaction from the boss and that seems to be his message.

This probably won’t be the news that many of the more vocal social-media-happy supporters will want to hear but it is probably the most sensible option, if the long-term interest of the club being at the forefront of everyone’s thinking.

It seems safe to say that we will remain quiet for the final weeks of the window and there will be no more incomings on the red side of Merseyside.

